UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT Lowered to €12.20

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €15.40 ($15.56) to €12.20 ($12.32) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UniCredit from €11.70 ($11.82) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UniCredit from €13.80 ($13.94) to €14.00 ($14.14) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.66) to €14.60 ($14.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

UniCredit Stock Up 6.8 %

UniCredit stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 623,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

