Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $39,835.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00392933 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

