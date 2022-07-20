UniFarm (UFARM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113,225.59

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $113,225.59 and approximately $44,581.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00544860 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
