UniFarm (UFARM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113,225.59

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $113,225.59 and approximately $44,581.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00544860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniFarm Coin Trading

