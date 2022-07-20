UniMex Network Market Capitalization Reaches $461,663.30 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $461,663.30 and $21.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

