Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 47,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,936,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

