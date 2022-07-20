UREEQA Price Up 35.3% This Week (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $754,199.06 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00546788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024284 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015356 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.
UREEQA Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
