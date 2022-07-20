USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.