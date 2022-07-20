Vai Price Up 1.1% This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.57 million and $248,872.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003983 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.00547037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.