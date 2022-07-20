Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.