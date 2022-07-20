Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $264.19

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.19 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.04). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.07), with a volume of 35,182 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £110.63 million and a P/E ratio of 456.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.33.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.