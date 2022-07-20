VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.