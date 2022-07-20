VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Holdings Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

