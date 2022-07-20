Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.84. 23,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

