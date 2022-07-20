Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VEU stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

