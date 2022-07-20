Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 296,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

