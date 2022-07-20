Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

