Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,235,648 shares.The stock last traded at $64.17 and had previously closed at $64.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

