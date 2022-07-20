Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

