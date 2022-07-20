Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

