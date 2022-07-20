Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Cut by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

