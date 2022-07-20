Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

