Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $360.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

