Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

