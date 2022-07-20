Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,082. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

