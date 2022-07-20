Veil Price Up 0.6% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $212,533.05 and $227.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,728.22 or 1.00015740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00209866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00254187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00107303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

