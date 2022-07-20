Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 11,444 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,550.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 53,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,039. The stock has a market cap of $453.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.27. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 248,879 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.