Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Financial Review

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verano and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 5 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 422.83%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Shineco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Verano and Shineco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 137.55 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -18.14 Shineco $3.02 million 4.06 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Verano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62%

Summary

Verano beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

