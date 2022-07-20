Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 92,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,677. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

