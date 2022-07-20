Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,128 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.16. 257,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,002. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.