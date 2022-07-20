Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

