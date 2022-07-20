Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 1,144,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.