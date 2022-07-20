Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 679,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 78.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,454. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.