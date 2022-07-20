Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. 83,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,461. The company has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.