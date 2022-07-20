Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $32,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,427. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

