Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.49. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,065. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.