Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

