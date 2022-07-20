Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965,378. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

