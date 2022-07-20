Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.25

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 30959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.
Veru Trading Up 6.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.
Institutional Trading of Veru
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veru by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Featured Stories
