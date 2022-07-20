Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.25

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 30959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Veru Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veru by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

