Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) PT Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 22.7 %
Shares of VERV opened at $32.29 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
