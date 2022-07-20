Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) PT Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 22.7 %

Shares of VERV opened at $32.29 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $607,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,596.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,793 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

