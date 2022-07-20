View (NASDAQ:VIEW) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Head to Head Comparison

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for View and Xinyi Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score View 0 2 0 0 2.00 Xinyi Glass 1 1 0 0 1.50

View currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.91%. Given View’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe View is more favorable than Xinyi Glass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.5% of View shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares View and Xinyi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets View -432.39% -69.19% -51.23% Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

View has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyi Glass has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares View and Xinyi Glass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio View $74.01 million 5.78 -$342.98 million N/A N/A Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xinyi Glass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than View.

About View

(Get Rating)

View, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices. The company's products also include View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage; View Secure Edge, a plug-and-play edge-to-cloud solution that enables IT and digital innovation teams to securely connect new and existing buildings to the cloud; View Remote Access, a secure access portal that enables IT teams to reduce the cost and cybersecurity risks of maintaining smart buildings; and View Building Performance, a configurable application and web-based tool that enables building managers to measure, optimize, and automate building performance; and View Workplace Experience, a configurable application and web-based tool that enables corporate facilities managers to create productive workplaces. It sells its products to real estate industry, including commercial offices, airports, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multi-family residential, and educational buildings. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

