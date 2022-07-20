VIMworld (VEED) Market Capitalization Hits $11.33 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $416,542.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00544044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,668.45 or 1.00015011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021809 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

