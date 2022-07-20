Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $11.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

