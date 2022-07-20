Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.86.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

