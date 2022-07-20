Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.86.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
