Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.