Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Up 1%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 880.50 ($10.53). Approximately 299,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 611,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871.50 ($10.42).

VTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.43) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.74) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.36).

The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 787.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 856.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 941.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($101,012.56).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

