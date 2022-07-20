Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 880.50 ($10.53). Approximately 299,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 611,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871.50 ($10.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.36).

Vistry Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 941.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

Vistry Group Company Profile

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £84,497.01 ($101,012.56).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

