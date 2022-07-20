VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Up 37.7% in June

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 386,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Insider Activity

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,434,223.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at $98,434,223.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,770 shares of company stock worth $5,129,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.