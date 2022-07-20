Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 3,160 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

