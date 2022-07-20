Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 1,252 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.