Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 14,400 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $756,928,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

